MANILA - Falsifying documents, selling registered SIM and other offenses are punishable by either fines or imprisonment under the newly enacted SIM registration law, an official said on Wednesday.

Falsifying documents and proving wrong information during the registration are subject to fines by not lower than P100,000 or imprisonment of 6 months to 2 years, Department of Information and Communications Technology Usec. for Public Affairs and Foreign Relations Anna Mae Lamentillo told Teleradyo.

"Penalized po yun by law, kung magsisinungaling po kayo (That's penalized by law, if you're lying), or if you’re going to provide false of fictitious information or magbibigay po kayo ng fictitious identities or fraudulent identification document, meron yan penalty (those have penalty)," she said.

Penalties will also be imposed on the following offenses:

• breach of confidentiality

• selling of registered SIMs

• negligence resulting in other offenses

• spoofing to make it appear the message was sent from a certain number

• stealing registered SIM

Lamentillo said the registration period would be done online, which would allow overseas Filipinos to register their roaming SIMs.

Meanwhile, SIMs of minors should be registered under the names of their parents, she said.

The following IDs with pictures are among those accepted during the SIM registration period:

• Passport

• National ID

• SSS ID

• GSIS ID

• Police clearance

• NBI clearance

• PRC

The National Telecommunications Commission on Monday released the implementing rules for the law that is mandating the registration of all SIMs within 180 days starting Dec. 27.

