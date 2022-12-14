Commuters can now reload Beep cards at M Lhuiller branches

MANILA - Beep cardholders can now top-up at M Lhuillier branches after the pawnshop chain partnered with reloadable stored value card operator AF Payments Inc.

Beep cards are used to pay for public transport fares such as the MRT and point-to-point (P2P) buses.

“We are delighted to be the newest loading partner of AF Payments which further aids their commitment to provide Filipino commuters more accessible avenues to top up their Beep cards,” said M Lhuillier President and CEO Michael L. Lhuillier in a statement.

M Lhuillier said it could help the 9 million beep card holders as well as maximize its presence in high-traffic areas. It has over 3,000 branches nationwide.

Aside from pawnshop services M Lhuiller also offers remittance, bills payment, insurance, money exchange and other loading services.



