MANILA – Drugstore chain Watsons and lending app Atome have partnered to offer a buy now pay later scheme for health and beauty products, the companies said on Wednesday.

Watsons customers can now tap Atome for “flexible deferred payment options across 947 outlets in the Philippines as well as purchases through its physical stores, website and mobile app,” according to a joint statement by the two firms.

Watsons Philippines managing director Danilo Chiong said buy now pay later (BNPL) is one of the fastest-growing trends in the Philippines, and will increase the affordability of the company’s products.

“Our customers in the Philippines can now shop and pay for Watson’s beauty, health, and wellness brands through Atome’s zero-interest, flexible, and trusted payment option,” said Chiong.

Atome Philippines general manager Zine Nedil said the lending app has also partnered with Watsons in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

“Now, Watsons consumers here can enjoy the same convenience, flexibility and zero-interest payment option when shopping and paying at Watsons in-store and online,” said Nedil.

BNPL schemes took off in the Philippines during the pandemic as they offer almost zero or very low interest for purchases and are often easier to get approved for than traditional credit cards.

Buyers usually make an upfront payment, then pay off the remainder in succeeding installments.

