Water rates to rise next year

MANILA - Water bills are set to rise in Metro Manila next year as the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System Regulatory Office approved the rate increase for water concessionaires beginning January 2024.

MWSS Chief Regulator Patrick Ty announced the average rate hike of P7.87 per cubic meter for Maynilad and while Manila Water customers will see an increase of P6.41 per cubic meter.

MAYNILAD ADJUSTMENT

Low Income Lifeline 10 cu m or less -P4.74/month

Regular Lifeline 10 cu m or less - P26.21/month

20 cu meters - P100.67/month

30 cu meters - P205.87/month

MANILA WATER ADJUSTMENT

Consumption Increase

Low income lifeline 10 cu m or less - P2.96/month

10 cu meters P34.13/month

20 cu meters P76.68/month

30 cu meters P154.55/month

The MWSS approved higher rates for the two concessionaires last year but these were staggered over 5 years from 2023-2027.

Ty said the increase is needed for concessionaires to recover expenses for various projects that will ensure adequate water supply in preparation for the projected moderate to extreme El Niño phenomenon next year.

He said that for 2023, Maynilad spent P16.6 billion on capital expenditure projects, while Manila Water spent P11.2 billion on projects.

The projected increases include the impact of inflation, hence it is higher than the issued estimates last year, Ty explained.

When asked if these rate increases are reasonable, Ty said these have bases and the marginalized consumers are shielded by subsidies to mitigate the impact.