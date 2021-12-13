MANILA - Chemical distribution company SBS Philippines Corp said Monday it is using renewable energy in its warehousing expansion plans with its first solar panel installation.

On Dec. 10, SBS accepted the first phase of solar panel installation in its complex in Quezon City, it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

The project is seen to decrease electricity consumption sources from the grid by up to 121,000 kWh annually, or equivalent to a 47.2 metric ton reduction in carbon dioxide emissions per year, or planting 1,400 trees annually, SBS said.

"Moving to renewable energy technology is not only good for the environment but will definitely provide a cost-efficient operation for the company in the long term that will benefit stakeholders," SBS senior vice president for Sales and Marketing Necisto Sytenco II said.

It has committed to a 75-percent reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from its direct distribution operation by 2030.

