ADB urges Philippines to develop clean energy sources

MANILA - The Philippines has the potential to harvest clean alternative sources of energy while reducing its contribution to global warming, the Asian Development Bank said Monday.

The country should explore opportunities in generating energy from solar and wind, among others, ADB’s Energy Division in Southeast Asia Toru Kubo told ANC.

"Even though the Philippines and other countries they’re not the major contributor to the global warming side and changing of the climate, they are the most vulnerable, therefore they need to also show that the efforts are being made," Kubo said.

"There’s so much potential out there, solar wind, these will be cost-effective in the mid to long term so the question is how to we develop those in an affordable, reliable way and help the Philippines become more energy independent," he added.

The ADB participated in the recently concluded UN's 26th Conference of Parties (COP26).

Kubo said there was progress as well as disappointment as the summit concluded. The COP26. in which the Philippines also participated, focused on financing and the commitment to reduce global warming.