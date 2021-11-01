COP26: Locsin appeals for climate solutions to 'save the planet'

A resident walks along a stretch of a concrete dike as she looks for trash to fish out of from the nearby creek in Brgy. San Juan South in San Fernando, Pampanga on September 16, 2021, as part of an initiative for their barangay to keep the rivers and creeks clear of trash and debris. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. on Monday appealed for solutions to curb global warming as world leaders and advocates gather in Glasgow, Scotland for the high-level United Nations (UN) climate conference.

In a video message at the UN's 26th Conference of Parties (COP26), Locsin called for the implementation of the 2015 Paris accord to limit global warming, saying all countries, large and small, have bore the brunt of the effects of climate change.

“This is the world’s last-ditch effort to save the planet. Let’s get that Paris Rulebook done," Locsin said.

"Succeeding COPs will be fine-tuning solutions or accelerating them. Think of an airplane out of control on a downward spiral. The crash is coming; all we have is a thin hope that the same people responsible for this predicament, and now at COP26 will be the hands that land the plane safely.”

Quoting President Rodrigo Duterte’s message at the 75th UN General Assembly, Locsin spoke of the “greatest injustice” where people who have suffered the most from the climate fallout are “the least responsible” for the crisis.

Locsin echoed Duterte’s call for developed countries to fulfill their commitment to climate financing, technology transfer, and capacity-building of developing countries, calling it “a moral obligation that cannot be avoided.”

“He was rightly indignant: 'the greatest injustice here is that those who suffer the most are those the least responsible for this existential crisis… But here we are now at a critical tipping point, where failure to act leads to cataclysmic consequences for the whole of humankind. Developed countries must fulfill their longstanding commitment to climate financing, technology transfer, and capacity-building in the developing world. This a moral obligation that cannot be avoided,’” Locsin said, quoting Duterte.

Saying that people are “guilty of destroying the planet” and also “created the conditions conducive” to the “spontaneous generation” of COVID-19, he called for collaboration steps to address the effects of climate change.

“Unlike past climate change we can credit to natural causes, present-day climate change and accelerated global warming were stirred by human hands. We are here for the present; even more for the future,” Locsin said.

As part of its National Determined Contribution (NDC), the Philippines has committed to reduce greenhouse gases by 75 percent by 2030 for the sectors of agriculture, wastes, industry, transport, and energy.

Of this number, 2.71 percent is unconditional, referring to measures using nationally mobilized resources, while 72.29 percent is conditional, referring to policies and measures that require support or the means of implementation under the Paris Agreement.

