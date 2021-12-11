People watch the fireworks display at the San Juan City hall grounds on December 3, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

It is always exciting to start the new year with a clean slate. So, why not consider building a new business? I know that some of you thought about making that step but probably had second thoughts on what kind of business to choose.

You may ask, why start a business amid the pandemic? But being an entrepreneur involves risks, no matter what the situation may be.

The pandemic should not stop you from achieving your goals. Instead of entertaining all those negative thoughts, do some research. It will definitely need hard work on your end and loads of patience.

So, here are a few business ideas to help you get started.

1. Digital marketing services

This business was already hot even before the pandemic. Companies have realized the importance of having a virtual presence regardless of how small the business is. You can offer web development, content writing, and social media marketing with digital marketing.

2. Street food

In other countries such as Thailand, Taiwan, and Korea, street food is trendy. Filipinos have always loved eating street food. No matter how many street food carts there are in an area, for sure, people will be flocking to them for as long as the taste is good and the price is affordable.

3. Cleaning services

We have become more aware now of the importance of our health. And the usual cleaning that we do may not be enough to ensure that our family is safe. Cleaning services that offer to sanitize have been in demand since the pandemic started.

4. Buy and sell

Nowadays, you can practically sell anything – from gadgets, appliances, furniture to cars. A big booming business is selling food products directly from manufacturers at market cost.

5. Baking

It is only now that I realized just how many creative bakers we have in the Philippines. Before, we just relied on popular cake shops, but now many have turned their baking hobbies into profitable businesses.

6. Water refilling stations

This is one business that is not likely to fail as long as hygiene is always practiced and excellent customer service is provided. Choose a strategic location, such as near an office so that you can be their supplier.

7. Laundry

More people are now having their clothes cleaned via laundry shops.

8. Vlogging

If you have the confidence to speak in front of a camera, this is an excellent way to earn money. You may have seen many celebrities have started creating their own YouTube channels. Building the audience may take time. But if your heart is into sharing and wanting to help others learn, this platform may be just right for you.

It is unlikely that the pandemic will end soon despite the rollout of vaccines, so you shouldn’t put your goals in life on hold. However, never jump ahead without knowing what you are getting yourself into. Don’t think of starting a business just for the sake of having one. You don’t want to waste your time and resources and end up being broke altogether.

Here’s hoping that the new year brings you success in your business! Happy New Year To All!



