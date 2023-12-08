MANILA - Google on Thursday unveiled its latest AI product dubbed Gemini, which it said goes beyond processing text as it can also “understand” video, audio, images and code.

Gemini, which Google said is a collaborative effort across DeepMind and various other Google teams, is being rolled out across Google’s products starting with Bard chatbot and the Pixel line of smartphones.

Google DeepMind CEO and co-founder Demis Hassabis said Gemini as "the most capable and general model we've ever built."

“In the coming months, Gemini will be available in more Google products like Search, Ads, Chrome and Duet AI. Meanwhile, developers can also start working with it via Google AI Studio or Google Cloud Vertex AI,” the company said.

Gemini has sophisticated reasoning capabilities that make it adept at extracting insights from vast amounts of data. This opens doors to breakthroughs in fields ranging from science to finance, Google said.

The AI can already understand, explain, and generate high-quality code in popular programming languages, the company added.