Cebu Pacific launches Manila to Da Nang, Vietnam flights

MANILA - Cebu Pacific has launched direct flights to the rising tourist destination of Da Nang, Vietnam, the airline announced on Friday.
Cebu Pacific said its Manila-Da Nang flights will operate thrice a week – every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
“The flight will depart Manila at 7:25 .pm. (PH time) and arrive at Da Nang at 9:30 p.m. (Vietnam time). The return flight from Da Nang to Manila will operate from 10:30 p.m. (Vietnam time) to 2:25 p.m. (PH time),” the airline said
The Philippines’ time is one hour ahead of Vietnam’s.
Da Nang is known for its luxury resorts, architecture, and is also the gateway to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites: The Hue Imperial Citadel, My Son Sanctuary, and Hoi An ancient town, the airline said.
Cebu Pacific also flies to the cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh.
The low cost carrier flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations spanning across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.