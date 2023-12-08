Cebu Pacific launches Manila to Da Nang, Vietnam flights

Tourists walk past a giant hand structure on the newly built Cau Vang, meaning Golden Bridge on Ba Na hills near Da Nang City, Vietnam, 03 August 2018. The bridge is more than 1,400 meters above sea level and is 150 meters long. Tien Anh, EPA-EFE/HA TIEN ANH

MANILA - Cebu Pacific has launched direct flights to the rising tourist destination of Da Nang, Vietnam, the airline announced on Friday.

Cebu Pacific said its Manila-Da Nang flights will operate thrice a week – every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

“The flight will depart Manila at 7:25 .pm. (PH time) and arrive at Da Nang at 9:30 p.m. (Vietnam time). The return flight from Da Nang to Manila will operate from 10:30 p.m. (Vietnam time) to 2:25 p.m. (PH time),” the airline said

The Philippines’ time is one hour ahead of Vietnam’s.

Da Nang is known for its luxury resorts, architecture, and is also the gateway to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites: The Hue Imperial Citadel, My Son Sanctuary, and Hoi An ancient town, the airline said.

Cebu Pacific also flies to the cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh.



The low cost carrier flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations spanning across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.