Not for acrophobes

Nhac Nguyen, AFP

Posted at Apr 30 2022 12:05 PM

Vietnam opens new tourist attraction

Visitors stand in the walkway section of the Bach Long glass bridge in Moc Chau district in Vietnam's Son La province on Friday. Vietnam launched a new attraction for tourists, with a head for heights, on April 29 with the opening of a glass-bottomed bridge suspended some 150 metres above a lush, jungle-clad gorge. 

