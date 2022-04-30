Vietnam opens new tourist attraction

MULTIMEDIA
Not for acrophobes
Nhac Nguyen, AFP
Posted at Apr 30 2022 12:05 PM
Visitors stand in the walkway section of the Bach Long glass bridge in Moc Chau district in Vietnam's Son La province on Friday. Vietnam launched a new attraction for tourists, with a head for heights, on April 29 with the opening of a glass-bottomed bridge suspended some 150 metres above a lush, jungle-clad gorge.
- /news/04/30/22/bayan-muna-welcomes-law-on-healthcare-worker-benefits
- /news/04/30/22/robredo-gets-backing-of-lagunas-fernandez-aragones
- /business/04/30/22/gas-prices-estimated-to-drop-slightly-next-week
- /news/04/30/22/tingnan-43-barangays-sa-lanao-del-sur-binaha
- /overseas/04/30/22/japan-indonesia-to-cooperate-toward-free-indo-pacific