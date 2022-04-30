Vietnam opens new tourist attraction

MULTIMEDIA

Not for acrophobes

Nhac Nguyen, AFP

Visitors stand in the walkway section of the Bach Long glass bridge in Moc Chau district in Vietnam's Son La province on Friday. Vietnam launched a new attraction for tourists, with a head for heights, on April 29 with the opening of a glass-bottomed bridge suspended some 150 metres above a lush, jungle-clad gorge.