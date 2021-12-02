PHINMA Corp restores website following domain issues

MANILA - PHINMA Corp said on Thursday its website has been restored after it was rendered inaccessible due to domain registry GoDaddy's security incident.

Technical control measures are also in place "to prevent further issues," PHINMA told the stock exchange.

"The company’s official website www.phinma.com.ph has been restored and can now be fully accessed," it said.

The company earlier reported that its website was inaccessible. GoDaddy's security issue has affected over one million user accounts, it said.

The holding company has interests in education, energy and housing, among others.

RELATED VIDEO: