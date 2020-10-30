Home  >  Business

PHINMA Education utilizes 2 remote learning systems to reach students during pandemic

Posted at Oct 30 2020 11:02 AM

MANILA - PHINMA Education said Friday it was using 2 remote learning systems for its students as the COVID-19 pandemic persists. "Physical courseware" or modules are also being used with assistance of its teachers. 

Enrollment decline has also been "minimal" or less than 10 percent, said PHINMA Education president Raymundo Reyes.
