Ramon Ang among Forbes Asia's 2023 'Heroes of Philanthropy'

MANILA — San Miguel Corporation (SMC) president and chief executive officer Ramon Ang has been included in Forbes Asia's 2023 list of "Heroes of Philanthropy."

Now on its 17th edition, the list honors 15 philanthropists in the region for donating generously to causes closest to their hearts.

Forbes noted that Ang donated P500 million to build schools for underprivileged children in Manila.

The publication added that Ang, through his RSA Foundation, personally contributed around P150 million to scholarship grants and medical aid.

SMC’s San Miguel Foundation spent around P1 billion to build five schools in the Metro Manila region, while donating P14.8 billion to support relief measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, Forbes said.

It said SMC earmarked another P3 billion to help clean up the city’s rivers.

“I strongly believe that empowering a wide range of Filipinos with education and skills is key to unlocking the country’s potential,” Ang told Forbes in a text message.

“This includes not only the youth but also adults in less privileged areas who seek better jobs or want to start their own businesses,” he added.

Ang placed 4th in Forbes' latest list of wealthiest Filipinos. His net worth was estimated at $3.4 billion.

Others who made it to the Heroes of Philanthropy list include Indian billionaire Nandan Nilekani, cofounder of tech giant Infosys, who donated $38 million to his alma mater IIT Bombay, and Australian billionaire James Packer and the Packer Family Foundation, which gave $4.5 million to support mental health research at UNSW Sydney.

