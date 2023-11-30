Inflation in November seen at 4 to 4.8 percent: BSP

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Thursday said it projects inflation in November to settle within the range of 4 to 4.8 percent.

"Higher prices of most agricultural commodities like rice, fruit, fish, and meat items and adjustments in electricity, LPG, and toll rates are the primary sources of upward price pressures in November," the BSP said.

Lower prices of vegetables and petroleum products along with the peso appreciation could contribute to downward price pressures, the central bank added.

The Philippine Statistics Authority is set to release the official inflation data on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Inflation slowed to 4.9 percent in October after quickening in the previous two months.

This allowed the BSP to keep interest rates steady, after making an off-cycle hike earlier.