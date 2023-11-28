AMRO further cuts PH economic growth outlook

The Ortigas skyline seen from the junction in Pasig City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) trimmed its 2023 Philippine economic growth forecast to 5.6 percent on Tuesday, despite gross domestic product growth picking up in the third quarter.

This was lower than the economic think-tank's earlier forecast of 5.9 percent in September.

AMRO cited high base effects and weaker external demand for the reduction.

The group said, however, that growth may accelerate to 6.3 percent in 2024 as external demand recovers.

The Philippine economy expanded at a faster clip of 5.9 percent in the third quarter of 2023 as government spending picked up pace, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

A Fitch Solutions unit has upgraded its growth outlook for the Philippines from 5.3 to 5.7 percent.

Full-year inflation, meanwhile, may reach 6 percent, higher than the 5.8 percent noted in 2022, AMRO said.

The regional think-tank said inflationary pressures will remain high due

to a positive output gap and second-round effects caused by increases in minimum wages.

But inflation may moderate to 3.6 percent in 2024, the group said.

Inflation eased in October to 4.9 percent.

AMRO said the Philippine economy in the short term faces challenges like high inflation, economic slowdown in major trading partners, and volatility in global financial markets.

In the long term, the scarring effects of the pandemic, the pace of infrastructure development, geopolitical risks, and economic losses from natural disasters may hurt economic growth.

The research group said that at the moment, a tight monetary policy and contractionary fiscal stance would help the country amid the positive output gap and persistent inflationary pressure.

"Going forward, in light of increasing uncertainties, the policy mix should be flexible and data dependent," AMRO said.

Meanwhile, in the medium to long term, fiscal policy should strike a balance between restoring fiscal buffers and supporting sustainable growth, the think-tank said.

The research body also said government must upgrade and upskill the workforce to embrace a more technology-driven economy, and give incentives to retain skilled labor in the country.

AMRO also said infrastructure investment must be increased, and encouraged the state to digitalize and develop a green economy to enhance the country’s competitiveness.

