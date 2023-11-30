Digital TIN ID now available: BIR

MANILA — Taxpayers can now avail of their digital tax identification number (TIN) ID, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) said on Thursday.

BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui said Filipinos with an existing tax identification number can apply for the Digital TIN ID through the bureau's Online Registration and Update System (ORUS).

"With this new system, we can eliminate the practice of fixers and scammers selling TIN online while giving taxpayers a convenient alternative in getting a TIN, instead of lining up at our Revenue District Offices," Lumagui said in a statement.

Users must first update their email address by submitting a Registration Update Sheet via email to the concerned Revenue District Office where they are registered or through BIR’s eServices - Taxpayer Registration Related Application Portal.

Once this has been sorted out, taxpayers can then create their ORUS account, log in from there, and follow the step-by-step registration process.

Users will be required to submit clear photos of themselves to get the digital TIN ID. Uploading of unrelated photos, such as animals, artists, cartoons or other person’s photos, shall be subject to penalty.

The digital TIN ID is a valid government-issued identification document accepted in various government agencies, local government units, banks, employers, and other institutions, the BIR said.

It does not require a signature, and its authenticity can be verified by scanning the QR code on the ID using a mobile device camera.

