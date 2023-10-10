MANILA -- More than 81 million Filipinos have been registered to the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys), the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Wednesday.

The PSA said 81,005,872 Filipinos have already registered as of October 3.

The state statistics bureau said they have strived to bring the national ID registration system to remote areas of the country.

They said their personnel mounted PhilSys registration kits on a tricycle to register residents in Pagudpud, the northernmost municipality of the province.

In Davao del Norte, they also crossed the waters of Liboganon River and walked for 3 to 4 hours to register the indigenous peoples (IPs) of Sitio Mambago in the municipality of Kapalong.

Through the initiative, 171 IPs got their PhilSys accounts.

The PSA told a Senate hearing in September that 39.7 million national IDs have been delivered. The Department of Information and Communications Technology has augmented the PSA’s PhilID by releasing 41 million ePhilIDs.

