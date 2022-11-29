UBE Express to launch One Ayala to NAIA Terminals 1-4 service on Dec. 1

MANILA - P2P bus operator UBE Express is launching a new route on Dec. 1.

One Ayala, Makati City will begin service to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminals 1,2,3 and 4 on Dec. 1, UBE Express said in an advisory.

Fare is set at P150, it said.

Caption: UBE Express Trips from One Ayala to NAIA Terminals 1,2,3 and 4. UBE Express Facebook Page

UBE Express said the pickup point at NAIA is located at Bays 11 and 12 at Terminal 3.

"Please be reminded that we will be unable to pick up passengers from NAIA Terminals 1, 2, or 4, and passengers are strongly encouraged to seek alternate transportation going to Terminal 3," it said.

UBE Express also has daily trips from Araneta City in Cubao, Robinsons Place Manila, Ayala Malls South Park, Alabang, Victory Liner Pasay Terminal, and Robinsons Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

