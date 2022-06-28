UBE Express resumes direct trips to and from NAIA

MANILA — Airport shuttle service UBE Express on Tuesday announced that it will resume its premium direct trips from Quezon City and Manila to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and vice-versa.

In a Facebook post, UBE Express said its point-to-point (P2P) trips from Araneta City in Cubao to NAIA will resume Thursday, June 30, while its trips from Robinsons Place Manila to NAIA will return on Friday, July 1.

The trips will cover all of NAIA's 4 terminals.

Each route will have four trips daily.

Trips to and from Cubao will have a P200 fare, while trips to and from Robinsons Place Manila will have a fare of P150.

UBE Express' trips were suspended for more than a month since May 7.

The bus company did not disclose the reason for the temporary suspension.