MANILA - Cebu Pacific said it has received its first Airbus A330neo as part of its goal of becoming the "greenest airline" in Asia.

In a statement, the country's largest airline said the 459-seater Airbus A33neo (New Engine Option) could carry more travelers in a single flight resulting in the lowest carbon footprint per passenger.

The plane also uses 25 percent less fuel than previous generation aircraft and consumes as little as 1.4 liters per seat per 100 kilometers, "burning less fuel and emitting less carbon," Cebu Pacific said.

“We believe that growth and sustainability are not mutually exclusive and should in fact be inclusive if we want to work towards the greater good. This is why we will always choose the greener options – increased aircraft efficiency, reduced noise and carbon emissions, to ensure that more low fares will be available for every Juan,” Cebu Pacific chief strategy officer Alex Reyes.

The airline said it is on track to have an all-Neo fleet by 2027.

The aircraft's exterior noise footprint is also nearly 60 percent less, Cebu Pacific said. It is powered by a Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engine.

Airbus Asia-Pacific president Anand Stanley said the A330neo is the first aircraft in the world certified to comply with ICAO's (International Civil Aviation Organization) CO2 emission standards beyond 2028.

"The airline will benefit from the aircraft’s step-change in performance and economics, while maintaining passenger comfort and lowest operating costs,” Stanley said.

Currently, Cebu Pacific operates in 33 domestic and 12 international destinations with its fleet of 73 aircraft.

