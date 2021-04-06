Cebu Pacific receives new Airbus A321NEO, continues fleet expansion

The latest Cebu Pacific Airbus A321NEO. Handout

MANILA - Cebu Pacific said Tuesday it has received a brand-new Airbus A321NEO on April 2 as it pursues its re-fleeting program despite the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest aircraft delivery is the 8th out of its 47 narrow-body orders from Airbus which is part of its fleet expansion plans, the country's largest carrier said in a statement.

Seven more aircraft from Airbus and ATR, are expected to be delivered this year, Cebu Pacific said.

Airbus' A321NEO (New Engine Option) has 31 percent more capacity with 236 seats and delivers 20 percent fuel cost savings as well as nearly 50 percent reduction in carbon footprint compared to the previous generation, the airline said.

“Pre-pandemic, we have already started embarking on our long-term vision and fleet strategy, which includes an orderly exit of older aircraft. We envision the total CEB fleet to be composed of new-generation aircraft in the next few years,” said Cebu Pacific Deputy Chief Finance Officer Mark Cezar.

Cebu Pacific said the newest fleet member is set to start operating for various domestic routes on April 9.

Cebu Pacific currently has 74 aircraft on its fleet.

Company officials earlier said the carrier would tap banks and offer stocks to raise funds in order to sustain the business in the long run.

Several planes were also "parked" in Australia for safe-keeping as the demand remains low due to pandemic restrictions.

It's parent, JG Summit Holdings posted a 27-percent decline in revenues in 2020 dented by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that Cebu Pacific was "severely" affected.

