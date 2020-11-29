'Continuing education' of digital marketing in small businesses, marketers pushed by experts

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - A group of advertisers in the Philippines is urging small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large businesses to invest in "continuing education" on the ever-evolving digital marketing landscape to reach out to their markets who mostly have gone online since the pandemic began.

The Internet & Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines (IMMAP) in a campaign launch last Wednesday, said that "the book you will ever need for digital marketing...does not exist" as the key to learnings in digital marketing are found through constant practice.

"If you want to make a difference, have a platform, boost and scale what you are passionate about, then you have to think of long term continuing education [on digital marketing] to be able to do this," Leigh Reyes, president of MullenLowe Treyna and vice president of IMMAP, said.

Dennis Perez, IMMAP president and Unilever media director, said the pandemic has caused the shift to digital medium, thus stressing the importance for businesses to know how to reach out to their markets online.

Asked if the digital landscape is already stepping into crowded territory due to the drastic shift to online, Perez said the arena "just got busier than ever, but there is always a space for the brand to play into."

He cited that some brands would have localized content such as Tagalog or Cebuano in their portals which not only differentiated them, but also effectively communicates with their target audience.

"Digitalization is not a one size fits all; it is affecting us in different ways... Some localize content, though I might not understand it, but if it's working for a brand in their market, then it's good," Perez added.

IMMAP said they are continuously "diversifying" how they connect with businesses wanting to have a presence online.

The group added that not only do they learn from each other in their circle of membership, but they also "create innovations as community" in how to approach digital media.

The group revealed that they are set to launch its mentorship and matching program next year, as well as their podcast which was delayed from this year due to the pandemic.

IMMAP is a network of more than 300 digital marketers in the Philippines, and counting. The group covers and shares learnings within the areas of digital marketing such as ecommerce, data analytics, brand experience, and content and media.

It has rolled out initiatives to help and educate businesses and marketers to leverage and harness digital marketing to achieve their goals.

Their initiatives include Digital Congress (DigiCon), Virtual Member Meetups, Digital Measurement Board (DMB), Web Wednesdays, Catalyst thought pieces, and Digital Youth Congress (YouthCon), among others.