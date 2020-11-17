Advertisers going 'digital', competing in 'attention economy': BBDO

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - David Guerrero of global advertising firm BBDO Guerrero said companies refocused their advertising and marketing efforts in the new normal -- from traditional print and broadcast channels to digital and social media channels.

He added that advertising budgets weren’t necessarily cut during the pandemic but they were channelled differently, with digital taking a bigger slice of the pie. Audiences tend to filter out around 5,000 messages a day in the attention economy, and the challenge is to produce authentic storytelling.