The Confederation of Truckers Association of the Philippines (CTAP) conducted Monday a transport protest caravan in front of the Bureau of Customs, Philippine Ports Authority, and Manila City hall. Raya Capulong, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Confederation of Truckers Association of the Philippines (CTAP) conducted Monday a transport protest caravan against policies with penalties and other issues that affect their livelihood.

More than 20 vehicles, which included cars and motorcycles, joined the activity staged in front of the Bureau of Customs, Philippine Ports Authority, and Manila City hall.

CTAP appealed to authorities to address the following:

- PPA/Port Operators' anti-port trucking policies and procedures

- the problem of the Terminal Appointment Booking System

- ICTSI passing through fees

- anti-overloading policy

- LGU passing thru fees/permit to travel

- International shipping lines' problematic return of empty containers policy

- shipping lines container deposits

- truck ban

- reluctant implementation of the BOC CMO 13-2019 on the matter of regulating empty containers

"Napakadami ng mga polisiya ng PPA at ng mga Port operators na nagiging sanhi ng mga karagadagang gastusin ng mga trucker, broker at importer na yung konting kinikita namin pilit pang nakukuha dahil sa penalty," said Mary Zapata, CTAP president.

According to Zapata, they had a dialogue with the Department of Transportation, PPA, Department of Trade and Industry, and BOC. But until now, there is no still concrete solution to their problems.

Despite this, Zapata clarified they will not stage a holiday truck protest.

"Ayaw namin masira, ayaw namin humadlang sa operation. We don't want to cut the operation because it will create more problems," she said.

CTAP appealed to the leadership of the BOC, PPA, and Manila City government, and to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to address the issues they are raising.

Trucker operators have threatened to launch a bigger transport protest caravan next week.

The BOC, PPA, and Manila City government have yet to comment on the issue.

