MANILA –– Global Estate Resorts Inc (GERI) said on Monday it would build a Zen-Balinese luxury residential village in Trece Martires, Cavite.

The 41.8-hectare Prana Garden Villa is located inside its 340-hectare integrated lifestyle community Sherwood Hills and will have 178 lots worth P1.3 billion for the first phase, Megaworld's subsidiary told the stock exchange.

Lot area ranges from 240 square meters to 513 sqm, GERI said.

The "top-notch" amenities include a Grand Clubhouse with multi-level pool, wading pool, differently-abled pool, cabanas, meditation area, yoga and exercise deck, dry river walk, sunken outdoor seating, courtyard and covered walkways, it said.

Other amenities include a fitness center, visitor's lounge, collaboration space, daycare, function area, basketball court, pet park and children's playground, among others.

GERI said 40 percent of the development would be allocated for green and open spaces.

"The name 'Prana' was derived from a Sanskrit word for 'life force'. Through this development, we intend to create a sanctuary of wellness that allows future residents to nurture unique, holistic lifestyles while living harmoniously with nature," Megaworld GERI First Vice President for Sales and Marketing Rachelle Peñaflorida said.

Turnover of lots begins in 2026, the company said.

