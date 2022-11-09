Megaworld Cinemas launched the ‘Float-in Cinema’ during a media preview at the Venice Grand Canal mall in McKinley Hill, Taguig City on December 4, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Megaworld Corp said Wednesday its net income grew 12 percent to P9.7 billion in the January to September period as real estate sales and rental income improved.

Net income attributable to parent grew 3 percent to P8.4 billion for the period, the Andrew Tan-led firm told the stock exchange.

Consolidated revenues in the first 9 months reached P42.5 billion, higher by 15 percent compared to the P36.9 billion posted during the same period last year, it said, adding that all segments registered double-digit growth.

"While our bottom line was tempered by the strong dollar, our underlying operations and profitability remained robust," Megaworld Chief Strategy Office Kevin Tan said.

Megaworld added that real estate sales rose 13 percent to P26.2 billion.

Megaworld operates offices, malls, hotels and resorts, among others.

Business establishments benefited from increased foot traffic due to return-to-work mandates as well as the resumption of face-to-face classes.

