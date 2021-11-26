MANILA - Universal Robina Corp said Friday its unit signed a deal to acquire Crunchy Foods Sdn Bhd, the company that owns Munchy Food Industries, for P22.9 billion.

Its Malaysian subsidiary URC Snack Foods Sdn Bhd signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Crunchy Foods Sdn. Bhd from Crunchy Limited, the company told the stock exchange.

Crunchy Foods owns Munchy Food Industries Sdn and its subsidiary Munchworld Marketing Sdn Bhd, URC said.

"The transaction value is MYR 1.925 billion (P22.9 billion) on a cash-free and debt-free basis. The final consideration will be disclosed upon completion and closing of the transaction," the company said.

No other details were disclosed.

Crunchy Foods produces confectionery products and operates in Malaysia, according to Bloomberg data.

The Gokongwei-led URC, meanwhile, is a food and beverage manufacturer and distributor with brands such as Jack 'N Jill, Calbee and C2, among others.

