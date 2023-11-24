Close-up shows the video-sharing application 'TikTok' on a smart phone in Berlin, Germany, July 7, 2020. Hayoung Jeon, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA -- TikTok took down more than 4.5 million videos in the Philippines in the second quarter of 2023 for violating their community guidelines, the social media platform said.

In their latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, TikTok said 4,596,796 videos were removed from April to June for breaking their platform rules.

More than 92 percent of these were removed before they were viewed, while 96.3 percent were removed within 23 hours.

Globally, more than 106 million views were taken by the social media company from April to June. About 66 million of these were removed by automation. Of all the videos that were removed, 6 million were restored.

TikTok said 39 percent of videos removed globally were found to have sensitive and mature themes. Twenty-eight percent were taken down for violating rules on the sale of regulated good and other commercial activities, while 14.5 percent broke rules on safety and civility.

Ten percent, meanwhile, were removed for their possible ill effects on viewers' mental health.

TikTok's community guidelines trictly prohibit content that may jeopardize the well-being of young people, including the risk of exploitation or potential psychological, physical, or developmental harm.

