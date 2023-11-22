TikTok bets on holidays for user, shops growth

MANILA - TikTok is expecting growth in the number of users as well as buyers from its shops this holiday season.

The social media company is banking on what it calls “shoppertainment” as a key driver of growth especially among Filipino users.

Life Dawn Cervero, Tiktok’s Vertical Head for F&B Philippines, revealed that based on a commissioned study done by Toluna, “shoppertainment” or “shopping and entertainment” plays a key role in the holiday spending habits of Filipinos who now seek engaging, exciting, and educational experiences through watching videos, before purchasing any items such as gifts or food.

The study also said that 94 percent of Filipinos watch TikTok videos for various reasons— 70 percent say they look for Christmas inspiration, 63 percent say they want to see how Christmas is celebrated around the world, and 56 percent want to stay connected with family and friends.

Meanwhile, 99 percent say they are looking forward to ticking off their Christmas gift lists and doing some shopping.

“They’re also looking at trends for the outfits that they can wear for Christmas, the looks that they can do for Christmas, as well as the gifts that they give for their many friends and family,” said Cervero.

Around 46-48 percent of respondents also mentioned that they plan to spend more on online shops this year compared to the previous year. This also reflects the shift of brands to TikTok and other similar platforms because 97 percent of TikTok users say they bought something after watching ads on the site.

“We are seeing a whole lot more of content on Tiktok this year. We’re also seeing a lot more users and there are also a whole lot more businesses that are using the platform,” she added.

Cervero said that Tiktok is also active in filtering accounts that violate their policies such as those selling fake products. She urged would-be shoppers to check reviews first before buying.

“Make sure to check out the reviews that our content creators are making. You can also find a lot of the feedback like unboxing videos that some users have done,” she said.