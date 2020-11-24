DTI urges gyms to waive membership fees during lockdown

Gym owner Eugene Madronero cleans exercise equipment inside the Daddy Huge Gym along Pedro Gil in Manila on July 31, 2020. ABS-CBN News



MANILA – The Department of Trade and Industry urged gyms and sports facilities to waive the membership payments they were supposed to collect during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The agency also encouraged gym franchisors to waive the royalty fees of gym operators which were shuttered under stricter quarantine protocols.

"Gym/fitness centers and/or sports facilities are encouraged to waive membership fees, including any penalties or charges, if any, and/or extend the validity of membership in proportion to the period when the establishment was not allowed to operate due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the DTI said in a memorandum issued Tuesday.

The agency added that advanced membership fee payments may be applied to the months after the establishment resumes operations.

"Franchisors of MSME gyms/fitness centers and sports facilities franchisees are encouraged to waive royalty fees, including any penalties and/or charges, during the period the establishments were not allowed to operate due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

DTI warned pertinent provisions of the Consumer Act of the Philippines shall apply to those who will violate the guidelines.

The agency also told the public to course any complaints through the DTI Consumer Care Hotline 1-384.

Under current rules, gyms and other non-contact sports facilities can operate up to 75 percent capacity in areas under the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) and up to 100 percent in places under the Modified GCQ.

Watch more in iWantTFC



