MANILA –– IKEA Pasay City on Monday said it would offer up to 50 percent off on home furnishings and on meat ball packs, among others as it celebrates its first anniversary in the Philippines.

The largest IKEA store globally officially opened last Nov. 25, 2021 and has since received 4.5 million visitors, IKEA Pasay City said in a statement.

From Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, shoppers can avail of up to 50 percent discount on IKEA home furnishings and select food offerings at the Swedish restaurant, Bistro and Cafe, it said.

One-kilo packs of the popular Swedish meatball are at 50 percent off, it added.

Exclusive promos are also available for IKEA Family Members, including a limited-edition birthday tote bag and 11,250 points for members who purchase a minimum of P5,000 on a single-receipt in store, the Swedish furniture maker said.

“The vision has always been to create a better everyday life for many people. This entails expansion and opening ourselves to different areas of the globe to be able to fulfill this purpose and deliver on our promise,” said Georg Platzer, Store Manager of IKEA Philippines.

“Opening our largest store in the Philippines was ambitious, but with the enthusiasm and love we’ve received from our Filipino customers, it is an unmistakable fact that IKEA has a place in their homes," he added.

Out of the over 8,000 products available, IKEA Pasay City said the best sellers were the OFTAST 25cm plate which sold almost half a million pieces as well as the FRAKTA shopping bag which sold almost 700,000 pieces.

The store said it aims to continue expanding its services, delivery and collection points to reach more Filipino homes.

