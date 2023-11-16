Fake or real? How to know if your P1k bill is authentic

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Thursday advised the public to be vigilant against counterfeiters who may spread fake 1000-Piso polymer bills this holiday season.

"Check the authenticity of your banknotes when making or receiving payments," the BSP said in its advisory.

The BSP said people may use the “Feel-Look-Tilt” method in inspecting the security features of the polymer banknotes.

The 1000-Piso Polymer Banknote has the following security features:

The BSP launched the polymer banknotes last year, saying these were more durable and harder to counterfeit.