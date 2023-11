MANILA -- The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Thursday kept its benchmark target reverse repurchase rate (RRP) steady as inflation eased in October.

BSP Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila said the RRP, which banks use to price loans, is still at 6.5 percent.

The BSP made an off-cycle 25 basis points rate hike in late October in a bid to tame inflation.

Inflation eased in October to 4.9 percent, slower than the 6.1 percent recorded in September.

