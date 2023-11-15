PAL's 199-seater A321. Handout

MANILA -- Filipinos can now fly more easily to Copenhagen, Denmark and Milan, Italy after Philippine Airlines (PAL) signed a codeshare partnership with Singapore Airlines (SIA).

A codeshare partnership is an agreement where airlines agree to sell seats on each other's flights.

In a statement, PAL said that aside from codesharing on flights between Singapore and Manila, SIA will also codeshare on PAL’s flights from Manila to 27 destinations within the Philippines.

PAL, meanwhile, will codeshare on SIA’s flights to six destinations in Europe – Copenhagen, Milan, Frankfurt in Germany, Paris in France, Rome in Italy, and Zurich in Switzerland.

PAL said these are the first-ever air links to the Danish capital and the Italian commercial hub by a Philippine carrier.

"PAL is making a comeback, albeit through codeshare services, to Frankfurt, Paris, Rome, and Zurich, which were previously served by the Philippine flag carrier in the 1980s and 1990s," the airline added.

The codeshare agreement will start in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals. These will be rolled out progressively across PAL and SIA sales channels, including philippineairlines.com and singaporeair.com, as well as travel agents.

“This will support the growing demand for both business and leisure travel between the Philippines and Singapore, and beyond that to our key markets around the world," said SIA chief executive officer Goh Choon Phong.

Both airlines will also explore an expansion of the codeshare agreement to include SIA’s flights to additional points in Europe, as well as destinations in Australia, India, New Zealand, and South Africa, PAL said.

In July, PAL said it is launching more flights to Taiwan through a codeshare partnership with China Airlines.