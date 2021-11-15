Home  >  Business

RCBC says net income at P5.3 billion in first 9 months, accelerates digital shift

Posted at Nov 15 2021 09:56 AM | Updated as of Nov 15 2021 10:09 AM

MANILA - Rizal Commercial Banking Corp said Monday its unaudited consolidated net income surged 33 percent to P5.3 billion for the first 9 months of the year compared to the same period last year.

Customer loans grew 13 percent while low-cost CASA (Current Account Savings Accounts) deposits rose 30 percent, RCBC said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Its corporate loan portfolio grew 17 percent and its SME portfolio by 18 percent, the bank said.

RCBC said its ongoing digital transformation helped drive growth and improved cost-efficiency.

"We are excited to further bring fintech innovation across all product lines, as we see a rapid shift in the trajectory of financial services even beyond the pandemic," RCBC president and CEO Eugene Acevedo.

Aside from its traditional bank business, RCBC operates the mobile banking app RCBC DiskarTech.

