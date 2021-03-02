RCBC says DiskarTech app users 'more than doubled' daily deposits in January

MANILA - Rizal Commercial Banking Corp on Tuesday said users of its digital savings account DiskarTech "more than doubled" their daily deposits in January.

The platform registered a 146-percent increase in daily deposits compared to its 2020 average following a savings campaign, the bank said in a statement.

DiskarTech, known as the "Taglish" finance app, also said the month's transaction volumes also jumped 274 percent. The actual numbers were not disclosed.

RCBC said one of the digital bank's goals is to help users reach their financial goals with enticing benefits such as the 3.25 percent annual interest on savings.

It also has a "Double Ipon" incentive raffle promo in partnership with the Department of Education. The promo will double one winner’s average daily balance in the period of Feb. 17 to March 16, 2021, among other promos, it said.

“These numbers are very promising showcasing Filipinos’ resiliency amidst this challenging time. We hope to be a partner of every Filipino in our collective quest towards economic recovery,” said RCBC executive vice president and chief innovation and inclusion officer Lito Villanueva.



DiskarTech app was launched 6 months ago, targeting unbanked and underserved Filipinos.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES: