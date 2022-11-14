Ayala Corp net income up 23 percent to P23.6B in Jan to Sept

Makati launches this year’s Ayala Land Festival of Lights LIVE at Ayala Triangle Garden in Makati City on November 10, 2022. The event was graced by the presence of the Ayala family patriarch Don Jaime Zobel and the traditional crowd of onlookers from the offices surrounding the park. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Ayala Corp on Monday said its net income grew 23 percent to P23.9 billion from January to September due to the overall improvement in economic activities.

Ayala Land, BPI and Globe were among the highest contributors to the strong results in the first 9 months of the year, Ayala Corp said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Ayala Land posted a net income of P13.3 billion, up 55 percent while BPI's net income expanded 75 percent to P30.5 billion, Ayala Corp said.

Meanwhile, Globe's net income grew 48 percent to P26.5 billion for the period.

"Our strong market positions in 4 of the 4 largest industrial sectors in the country have allowed us to capitalize on the re-opening of the economy to grow topline and core net income. Our largest publicly listed companies reported strong results and the other companies in our portfolio are gaining traction and adding heft," Ayala President and CEO Cezar Consing said.

ACEN, on the other hand, posted a net income of P4.1 billion in the first 9 months, declining by 4 percent, the company said.

