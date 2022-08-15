Fernando Zobel de Ayala, Ayala Corporation President and CEO. Photo courtesy of Ayala Corporation

MANILA - Ayala Corp on Monday said Fernando Zobel de Ayala is on medical leave and has taken a leave of absence as vice chairman of the board, president and CEO of the company.

"Please be informed that Mr. Fernando Zobel de Ayala, with the approval of our Board of Directors, has taken a temporary medical leave of absence as our Vice-Chairman of the Board and President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)," Ayala Corp told the stock exchange.

The company said he remains a member of the Board but has also stepped down as a member of their Executive Committee and Finance Committee.

No other details regarding the medical leave were disclosed.

In a Facebook post, Jaime Zobel De Ayala said the family was "fully supportive" of his brother's decision to focus on his health.

"I want to assure everyone that Fernando is in high spirits, but he has asked for some time to focus on his health and recovery. We all have so many responsibilities and commitments in all aspects of our lives, but first and foremost, we should all prioritize our health and well-being," he said.

AC Board member Cezar Consing was elected as acting president and CEO and member of the Executive Committee, Ayala Corp said.

Consing was the former president and CEO of BPI from 2013 to 2021. He is a director at Ayala Corp, BPI, Globe Telecom and ACEN Corp, the company said.

He also served as the chairman and president of the Bankers Association of the Philippines from 2019 to 2021.

Meanwhile, Delfin Lazaro was elected vice-chairman of the Executive Committee.

