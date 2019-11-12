Duterte visits John Gokongwei, Bong Tan wakes

MANILA -- President Rodrigo Duterte condoled with the families of the late taipan John Gokongwei and the namesake son of billionaire Lucio Tan, Senator Bong Go said Tuesday.

The President stopped by Gokongwei's wake at the Heritage Park in Taguig City at 11 p.m. then moved to the wake of Lucio "Bong" Tan Jr. at around 12:30 a.m., said Go, the President's former special assistant who provided photos of the visit.

Photos courtesy of Sen. Bong Go