Duterte visits John Gokongwei, Bong Tan wakes
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 12 2019 09:24 AM
MANILA -- President Rodrigo Duterte condoled with the families of the late taipan John Gokongwei and the namesake son of billionaire Lucio Tan, Senator Bong Go said Tuesday.
The President stopped by Gokongwei's wake at the Heritage Park in Taguig City at 11 p.m. then moved to the wake of Lucio "Bong" Tan Jr. at around 12:30 a.m., said Go, the President's former special assistant who provided photos of the visit.
President Rodrigo Duterte visits the wake of taipan John Gokongwei on Nov. 11, 2019. He is welcomed by Lance Gokongwei. Photos courtesy of Sen. Bong Go
President Rodrigo Duterte visits the wake of Lucio "Bong" Tan Jr. on Nov. 12, 2019. He is welcomed by Lucio Tan Sr. Photos courtesy of Sen. Bong Go
