NEDA, JICA discuss master plan for Metro Davao devt

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Friday participated in a signing ceremony for the creation of a comprehensive and sustainable urban development master plan for Metropolitan Davao.

NEDA Sec. Arsenio Baliscan and JICA Philippines Chief Representative Sakamoto Takema were the principal signatories of the records of discussion or ROD.

Vice President Sara Duterte, together with high-ranking officials of the Philippine government and the Embassy of Japan, witnessed the signing ceremony in Davao City.

NEDA Sec. Baliscan said this technical cooperation between the Philippines and JICA will pave the way for urban experts from Japan to assist in the formulation of a development plan involving 15 component local government units in the Davao Region.

The master plan will focus on selected areas of cooperation. Among them are interventions on development planning in transport management, traffic management, solid waste disposal management, flood control, sewerage management, zoning and land use planning, shelter services, health and sanitation, urban protection, pollution control and public safety.

“The whole idea is to make the Metropolitan Davao developed in a way that is very livable, smart, resilient, and of course a beautiful part of the region,” Sec. Balisacan said in a press conference.

The creation of the master plan might take 18 months to complete, which will include the identification of specific projects on agreed areas of cooperation.

“Of course you don’t expect it na lahat ng gusto natin gawin ay magagawan in the next few years. It will form the Metropolitan Davao in the short term mga 4 years iyon 2025-2029, medium term in 10 years and all way to the long term which is all the way to 2045,” he said.

“Twenty years kasi itong plan so by that time, in the span of 20 years siguro very transformed na iyong Metro Davao. Very livable where you can see a lot of opportunities for the people in Mindanao,” he added.

Vice President Sara Duterte, for her part, welcomes the partnership of the NEDA and JICA.

“Today marks the beginning of a grand vision for a sustainable metropolis within the Davao Region,” Duterte said in her message.

She also acknowledged JICA as an invaluable development partner of the Philippines and Davao City over the years.

“Your continued support will enable us to make a comprehensive and multi-sectoral approach to development planning, leading to higher economic outputs and the integration of fiscal and non-fiscal plans,” she said.

“It will assist us in planning for educational growth and development, physical and technological connectivity, human and transportation mobility and the enhancement of integrated health and social services,” Duterte added.

Meanwhile, JICA Philippines Chief Representative Sakamoto Takema said they will continue to provide official development assistance to the Philippines and in Davao Region in particular.

Citing their three major pillars in cooperation with the Philippines, JICA said it intends to contribute to the regional development of Davao in terms of promoting investment, addressing human security issues such as food security, education and health, boosting disaster capabilities, and achieving peace and development in Mindanao, among others.

“I believe the government of Japan and JICA have agreed to further expand our cooperation with this new masterplan project for this time Metropolitan Davao in cooperation with expanded partners such as the newly created Metropolitan Davao Development Authority or MDDA and all the LGUs in the region,” Takema said.

“This is just the beginning, and we must put all our hands together to make this planning truly successful and relevant to all of you,” he added.

DAVAO CITY FLOOD CONTROL PROJECTS:

The regional office of NEDA is also hoping that JICA would include in its future projects in Davao City some projects that would address flooding, following the massive inundation of several barangays in the city early this week.

“We have been experiencing a lot of flooding incidents, the latest was Monday evening. So we hope that again the government of Japan will assist us in the funding of the several projects such as river dredging, the retiring basins and of course river bank protection project,” NEDA Regional Office XI Regional Director Maria Lourdes D. Lim said in the press conference.

“We are very happy to discuss the possibility of future cooperation in terms of the flood control and drainage improvement in Davao as mentioned,” JICA Philippines Chief Representative Takema for his part said.

Currently, JICA is also conducting a master plan for wastewater management projects in Davao, he added.