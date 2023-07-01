President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte join the Department of Public Works and Highways in unveiling a road development project during the inauguration of the Davao City Coastal Bypass Road Project (Segment A) in Davao City on July 1, 2023. Alfred Frias, PNA

DAVAO CITY — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday said his administration is “working hard to improve the country’s transportation systems” as he witnessed the ceremonial loan agreement signing for the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project.

The P73.4-billion initiative involves procurement of some 1,100 buses and the construction of 3 terminals and 5 depots to provide a “safe, convenient and affordable” mode of public transportation in one of Mindanao’s major commercial hubs.

“I assure my fellow Filipinos that your government is working hard to improve the country’s transportation systems, operations and management for the benefit of present and future generations,” the President said in his speech.

“We will remain relentless in providing solutions to the pressing challenges that hinder our path towards prosperity and progress,” he said.

“This admin will not fall short in delivering services that you all deserve,” he said.

In 2017, the project was initially worth P18.6 billion, but its amount was nearly quadrupled after a 2023 re-evaluation from the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

The bulk of the loan will be shouldered by the Asian Development Bank, while a portion is will be funded by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ Green Climate Fund.

“Yung additional budget is to cover for the buses kasi yung datsing program does not include the buses,” Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista told reporters in the sidelines of the event.

The project will cover 29 routes and is expected to improve public transportation in Davao City.