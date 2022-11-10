MANILA - Cambodia has asked the Philippines to import more Cambodian rice and look at increasing its investments in the Southeast Asian country, according to Agence Kampuchea Presse.

According to the report, Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Prak Sokhonn made the request to Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo on the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summit on Nov. 9.

Cambodia also recommended adding more direct flights between Manila and Phnom Penh, and possibly Cebu and Siem Reap.

“They also discussed the cooperation on human resource development, security and defense, agriculture, and the exchange of support between the two countries on [the] international arena,” the report said.

The two countries also discussed how to further promote bilateral trade and investment cooperation, and expedite talks on the avoidance of double taxation.

The Philippines imports rice mostly from fellow ASEAN members Vietnam, Myanmar and Thailand as it remains unable to attain rice self-sufficiency.

In the first 9 months of the year, Philippine rice imports were estimated have to hit 2.75 million metric tons.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who also heads the Department of Agriculture, has vowed to raise the country’s food production and reduce imports of rice and corn.

Marcos is now in Cambodia to attend the ASEAN Summit.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC



