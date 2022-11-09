Marcos Jr. arrives in Cambodia for ASEAN summit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a speech before departing for the ASEAN meetings in Cambodia, at NAIA, Pasay City on Nov. 9, 2022. Photo from the Office of the Press Secretary

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrived here Wednesday night to attend the 40th and the 41st Summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The plane carrying the president landed around 6:45 p.m. (Cambodia time) at the Phnom Penh International Airport.

In an interview during his flight, Marcos told the media that he is hoping to have "productive sessions" with other ASEAN leaders, as well the other dialogue partners of the regional bloc during the Nov. 10-13 meetings.

"I think the Code of Conduct is medyo natutulog eh. It is not really moving forward. Maybe we can do it using that, the Code of Conduct that is being proposed. We already have actually, the previous declaration which we can base it on. That is one of the many suggestions that I am hoping to bring," Marcos said when asked how he intends to tackle the West Philippine Sea or South China Sea issue during the meetings.

The 10-member ASEAN and China have been negotiating for a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea the past few years to manage tensions amid competing claims there.

The COC seeks to upgrade the looser Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the SCS, with ASEAN diplomats hoping to achieve an effective and substantive pact.

ASEAN and China completed the first reading of the proposed code in 2018-2019, and then targeted to wrap up its final reading this year after the talks were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Kailangan natin makahanap ng paraan para i-resolve ang issue na ito. But to do that, we have to first, status quo everything. And that is what the Code of Conduct will do - to leave things as status quo. The first declaration that we had also said that, that no changes," Marcos said.

China, which continues to claim almost the entire South China Sea despite a 2016 arbitral ruling invalidating its basis for that, has built artificial islands there and fortified those with military installations.

Marcos said he hopes to discuss the matter with China's leader.

"I hope it will (be) done with the Chinese President. Yeah, so hopefully, iyon ang isang maging isang subject matter na pag-uusapan namin. It is impossible for me to talk to China without mentioning that," he said.

On the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit, the Philippine president will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Canada, France, Cambodia, and South Korea.

"I just made schedule with [Canadian leader Justin] Trudeau. Pero ano lang iyon, because I never met him, so I suppose that would be an introductory one," Marcos said.

He said he intends to discuss matters on nuclear power with the leader of France since they are "very well practiced" when it comes to that area.

In his pre-departure speech at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Marcos said the ASEAN leaders will hold summits with dialogue partners including Australia, Canada, Japan, India, Republic of Korea and the United States.

Marcos said he will "promote and protect" the country's interest in the ASEAN and will emphasize regional cooperation on maritime security, climate change, food security, health cooperation and economic recovery.

The ASEAN leaders will also tackle regional issues such the COVID-19 pandemic, the political crisis in Myanmar, as well as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he said.

Marcos said he is looking forward to meeting the Filipino community in Cambodia before returning home to the Philippines.

He is also hoping to get a taste of the Cambodian cuisine.

"Yes, sure I will try everything kasi first time ko. I have never been to Phnom Penh, so yeah I look forward to that. I like to travel anyway, so I am always trying everything," Marcos said.

RELATED VIDEO