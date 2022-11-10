MANILA - Cebu Pacific is again offering its trademark P1 seat sale starting Nov. 11, the airline said on Thursday.

The low cost carrier said travelers can avail of the promo fare starting midnight of Nov. 11 until Nov. 15.

It said the P1 one-way base fare is exclusive of fees and surcharges, and that the travel period is from Feb. 1 to Oct. 31, 2023.

"This Christmas will be the first time many families will be celebrating together in two years, so we understand how special this season will be. We are also encouraged to see people traveling again," said Candice Iyog, the airline's Vice President.

Cebu Pacific said it is also adding direct flights to Bali and Jakarta in Indonesia; Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam; Bangkok in Thailand; Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia.

"To date, CEB flies to a total of 34 domestic and 19 international destinations," the company said.

RELATED VIDEO

