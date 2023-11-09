MIAA welcomes 2 new airlines

Greater Bay Airlines and Batik Air will soon fly into Manila. Handout

MANILA — Two new airlines are set to fly into the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said Thursday.

In a statement, MIAA said Greater Bay Airlines and Batik Air would soon fly into the country's main gateway.

Greater Bay Airlines will provide flights between Hong Kong and Manila five days a week starting November 9. Flight HB 231 will arrive at NAIA Terminal 3 at 2 a.m., and flight HB 232 will leave the Philippines at 3 a.m.

Meanwhile, Malaysian-based Batik Air will fly daily between Kuala Lumpur and Manila from December 1. Flight OD 510 will be at NAIA Terminal 3 at 2:50 a.m., while flight OD 511 will depart at 3:50 a.m.

MIAA Officer-in-Charge Bryan Co said the entry of the new carriers shows their commitment to providing passengers with an even broader range of travel options.

Co said this would also strengthen Manila’s position among the most internationally connected airports in the world.

NAIA recently ranked 15th in the OAG Megahub Index 2023’s top 50 global airport megahubs, 6th among the top international megahubs in the Asia Pacific region, and 3rd among the top 25 low-cost carrier airport megahubs, the MIAA said in a statement.

The entry of Greater Bay Airlines and Batik Air brings the total number of air carriers hosted by NAIA to 48, with its 42 international carriers serving 57 destinations.

In late October, United Airlines made its maiden direct flight from San Francisco to Manila.

