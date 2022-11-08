MANILA - PLDT Inc said its domestic and international fiber network footprint has breached 1 million kilometers, boosting connectivity and the country's hyperscale hub capacity.

As of end of September, PLDT's total fiber footprint is about 1,091,000 km, consisting of over 231,000 km of international fiber and almost 860,000 km of domestic fiber.

"Our sustained investments in our network rollout has allowed us to continuously improve customer experience nationwide. Our fast and reliable network has been enabling companies' hybrid work set-ups, online banking and payments for enterprises of all sizes, as well as the government's initiatives to digitalize the Philippines," said Eric Santiago, PLDT Network Head.

PLDT's fiber infrastructure has passed some 16.8 million homes as of the end of September, covering 67 percent of the country's cities and municipalities, it said.

From January to September, PLDT said it also built 1.29 million additional fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) ports, bringing the total FTTH capacity to 5.9 million.

PLDT is also investing in subsea cable systems such as the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) in Batangas and the Apricot cable system.

