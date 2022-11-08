New BSP facility design recognized at global architectural competition

Photo shows the exterior perspective of the new BSP Complex Main Building in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac. Handout



MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Tuesday the design of its new building was recognized at a recently concluded global architecture awards.

The BSP is set to expand outside the National Capital Region with a new building located within New Clark City in Capas Tarlac.

Its new facility was awarded as among the best in the world under the Architectural Design – Institutional Architecture category during the 2022 Architecture Master Prize (AMP) design competition, the central bank said in a statement.

The BSP said the design was created by Aidea Inc which won the bid for the contract. Aidea also submitted the entry to the AMP design competition. It is the only Philippine entry that passed the initial screening, it said.

"The new BSP Complex is envisioned to be a global benchmark for a smart, green, and modern facility that promotes environmental sustainability and efficiency," the central bank said.

The new facility will house printing and minting facilities currently located in Quezon City, the BSP said.

Once operational, it will be able to produce 5 billion pieces of bills and coins compared to the current 3 billion capacity of the facility in Quezon City, the BSP earlier said.

