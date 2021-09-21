An illustration of the new PSHS to be built in New Clark City. Handout

MANILA - A Philippine Science High School learning center is being constructed within New Clark City, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said Tuesday.

The 4.6-hectare facility called the "Infinitum" will serve as a campus for senior high school students as well as a resource center for teachers and professionals, the agency said in a statement.

State-of-the-art facilities, advanced laboratories, academic spaces, training venues and living quarters will boost the school system's "modernization efforts," the BCDA said.

It will also house traditional and alternative learning, indoor and outdoor set-up, technology hub, research center, innovation center, multipurpose academic building, administration building and a summer camp and dormitories, which will be constructed in phases, it added.

The BCDA said the new facility aims to become the “center for learning and service continuity for the entire PSHS System.”



“We hope that with the new PSHS campus, we will be able to give more opportunities for quality education to deserving Filipino students especially in Central and Northern Luzon," BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Vince Dizon said.

It will also contribute to the training of teachers and science and technology professionals in the country especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

Dizon said it is "crucial" to invest in science and technology to prepare for future pandemics as well as to address climate change.

The Philippine Science High School System is an attached agency of the Department of Science and Technology.

RELATED VIDEO: