USAID, private sector to upskill thousands of manufacturing workers

MANILA - Manufacturing workers are the beneficiaries of a new training program with the help of the Advanced Manufacturing Workforce Development Alliance (AMDev).



The group is an industry-led alliance with the academe, manufacturing companies, and government to help Filipinos upgrade their skills to meet the demands of modern work.



On Tuesday, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with the Department of Trade and Industry, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Makati Business Club, and Unilab Foundation.



AMDev aims to train 11,000 individuals making them 'industry 4.0-ready.' The members of the workforce will be trained in both scientific and technology-based knowledge and advanced cognitive skills. Depending on their job, they may be taught information on automated equipment, utilizing big data and AI or artificial intelligence.



"This not only equips our workforce to remain globally competitive but also empowers them to excel in the face of rapid economic changes," said Trade Secretary Fred Pascual.



Currently, about 400 workers in the electronics and pharmaceutical industries are covered by the program, but soon they will add more sectors particularly those working on advanced manufacturing or the industry 4.0 level.



"We will expand to other industries. We're probably gonna look at chemicals, the food, agri manufacturing industry" said Dr. Danilo C. Lachica, Chief of Party of AMDev and the President of the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc. or SEIPI.



USAID will provide $5.2 million in funding for the 5-year program, while the private sector will try to match it through cash or other services. The group said improving skill set of workers can boost the manufacturing sector and help the economy further.